Though he was traded in the heart of the NBA Free Agency period, Harrison Barnes says he had choices. He then added that joining the San Antonio Spurs was a no-brainer.

“There was definitely options where that was a factor, whether or not it would be waived,” the 11-year NBA pro revealed about a trade clause in his contract.

“For the ability to be able to come to San Antonio, it was a pretty easy decision for me.”

It's a sentiment that dominates Barnes' attitude as he arrives in the Alamo City.

Harrison Barnes talks up San Antonio

Barnes went into greater detail when discussing he had the option to turn down a move from the Sacramento Kings to San Antonio.

“With the new CBA, the trade kicker became more of a play than I was expecting. The opportunity just to come here and to be able to, like I said, play for Pop, play with this group I think is exciting,” the University of North Carolina alum admitted.

“It takes a while to build things in this league and in order to be good you have to have a formula to success. I think that over the years the Spurs have been one of the toughest teams that I've ever competed against. They've been first-class organization in every way,” Barnes continued.

A Dallas Maverick for more than two and a half seasons, the 32-year-old started his career with the Golden State Warriors before playing in Sacramento for the last four seasons.

“Competing against the Spurs for a number of years, I have the utmost respect for this franchise and everything that they've accomplished,” Barnes gushed about the Spurs before he talked about the current roster and its Hall of Fame head coach.

“The opportunity to play for Pop [Gregg Popovich], having some World Cup experience with him. He's a character,” Barnes recalled about Popovich's time as the head coach of USA Basketball.

“Just excited to be here with this group, obviously coming in with CP [Chris Paul],” Barnes continued and he mentioned his fellow main Spurs off-season acquisition.

“We're going to be two of the older guys in the locker room, but just getting a chance to talk to some of the guys here. There's good energy, good excitement so I'm looking forward to it.”

Paul is 39 years old. Their most well-known new teammate is 20 and is coming off one of the best rookie seasons in recent NBA history. A priority for the Spurs front office to surround generational talent Victor Wembanyama with veteran help, it's similarly a priority for Barnes to play with Wemby.

“He definitely was a part of it [Barnes' decision]. He's a great young player in this league definitely on his way to being one of the best. He was a big part of it, but it's the collective overall.”

“It's the organization, it's the people on the team. Since I landed, the warmth I've felt from every single person in this building, in an authentic way.”

It's a franchise and a fan base that's inching closer to contention with a newly acquired forward who appears more than happy to help.