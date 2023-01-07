By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

After a solid start to the 2022-23 NBA season in October, the San Antonio Spurs have gone all-in on tanking for Victor Wembanyama. In fact, the Spurs have gone 8-24 since November started and are currently second-to-the-last in the entire Western Conference. They are just 2.5 games ahead of in-state rivals the Houston Rockets. We’re not convinced the Spurs want to win a ton more games this season, so it might be weird to make suggestions for them in the context of the trade deadline. Still, assuming it would not be so bad for the Spurs to continue stocking up on assets or young players who could fit the ideal Wembanyama timeline should they land him this year. Here we will look at the two best trades the San Antonio Spurs must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

The Spurs are in the midst of a full-scale rebuild, and they should not lose sight of their ultimate goal. That is acquiring the hyped-up French 7’4 center. As part of this process, the Spurs should continue to unload any veteran players who do not fit into their long-term plans. Guys such as Jakob Poeltl, Josh Richardson, and Doug McDermott all loom as natural trade candidates. Again, these are good individual players, but none of them is a perfect fit for a rebuild.

These players also have enough talent and experience to be attractive to contending teams such as the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls, among others. The Spurs should definitely try to use them as trade bait to acquire valuable draft picks and more young talent.

This is nothing new, of course. Remember that in recent seasons, the Spurs have already jettisoned many of their notable veterans as they have focused on the future. Their deadline activities should continue to reflect this focus on rebuilding and preparing for the long term. While it may be tempting to try to hold onto these veteran players, the Spurs should resist this temptation and continue to prioritize their long-term goals.

Ultimately, the Spurs’ success will depend on their ability to identify and develop young talent. Additionally, this will also depend on how well they can make smart moves in the draft and through trades. By continuing to trade away veteran players and acquiring draft assets and young talents, the Spurs can put themselves in a strong position for to build around Victor Wembanyama (should they get him).

Being able to be the worst team in the league while having Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley, etc. the same year we have a historically great draft class. Feels like the tanking stars are aligning for the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/1zYRVXJ94w — Logan Adams (He/Him) (@LoganA_NBA) January 3, 2023

Now, let’s discuss the two best trades the Spurs must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

1. Maximize Jakob Poeltl’s trade value

Center Jakob Poeltl is the player that is receiving the most attention from possible trade partners. The Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors, in fact, have both expressed interest in signing Poeltl, as reported by LJ Ellis on Spurs Talk.

“According to a pair of sources, the two teams most persistent about acquiring Poeltl are the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors. The talks with the Raptors date back to last season’s trade deadline, but Toronto remains hesitant to offer anything more than a package highlighted by a single first-round draft pick with moderate protections.”

Interestingly enough, Poeltl was a first-round pick of the Raptors in 2016. Since then, he has developed into one of the best defensive centers in the NBA. He is, of course, known for his elite rebounding and strong rim protection. On offense, he is also an efficient scorer and a solid playmaker. Remember that Poeltl was traded to the San Antonio Spurs as part of the deal for Kawhi Leonard. Poeltl has spent the last few seasons with the Spurs. For sure, they are looking for additional draft assets in exchange for Poeltl.

Given this, one possible trade scenario with, say, the Raptors is to swap Poeltl for a 2024 first-round pick and an additional asset (maybe a player like Khem Birch). This makes perfect sense for both teams. The Raptors would finally have a legitimate center in the middle. Meanwhile, the Spurs would improve their odds of bottoming out plus another draft pick.

2. Ship Josh Richardson

Recall that before the season, the Los Angeles Lakers actually offered Russell Westbrook and a lottery-protected first-round pick for Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott. However, negotiations stalled because the Spurs demanded an unprotected first-round selection, which the Lakers refused to give up.

Looking ahead, we expect Richardson to continue receiving interest from playoff-caliber teams trying to boost their backcourt. Keep in mind that Richardson enters unrestricted free agency this summer. As such, the Spurs would rather get something for him than nothing. Maybe they should ring the Lakers again?

The Bulls might also be a potential trading partner. Richardson may be packaged by the Spurs in exchange for Coby White and perhaps a pick or another player.

In Chicago, White’s playing time has decreased. This comes as a result of the signings of Goran Dragic, Dalen Terry, and the rise of Ayo Dosunmu. However, the Spurs, a squad in dire need of ball handlers, might give the 22-year-old’s career a boost.

Meanwhile, Richardson is a two-way wing. He can certainly boost the Bulls’ chances of making the playoffs with his three-point shooting and versatile defense. Moving White now for seasoned support is the best course of action for the Bulls. That’s if Chicago does not want to re-sign him this summer.