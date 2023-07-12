San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is the most popular player at the NBA's Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Wembanyama played two games for the Spurs before he was shut down for the remainder of the league's schedule for rest. A product of France, Wembanyama is yet to assimilate as an American superstar fully.

Tuesday night, ClutchPoints beat writer Tomer Azarly captured Wembanyama signing autographs for two fans. Plenty of others held out items for him to sign, but Wembanyama chose two lucky people.

Two very lucky young fans secured rare Victor Wembanyama autographs after tonight’s Spurs game ✍🏽 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/sPaEAtHwst — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 12, 2023

Victor Wembanyama will next take the court for the Spurs when the NBA season begins in October.

At a listed 7-foot-5, Wembanyama is unique as an NBA player. Rarely have players been able to combine their tall height with a guard-like skill set, and Wembanyama has managed to do it and become the top pick in this year's NBA Draft.

He is entering a great situation in San Antonio, which is led by legendary coach Gregg Popovich. Popovich has mentored some of the NBA's best players, including Tim Duncan, who is considered the greatest power forward ever, David Robinson, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili, among others.

Wembanyama might have the most potential of any of those players. He could be the NBA's highest-anticipated prospect since LeBron James, who entered the league in 2003 as a 18-year-old.

Can Wembanyama meet that hype? He played well in his second summer league game, finishing with 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting with 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Hopefully for fans, they will have more opportunities to get autographs from Wembanyama when he plays this regular season.