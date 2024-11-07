The San Antonio Spurs could possibly be getting some more help on the way, as Devin Vassell is close to returning to the court, according to ESPN's Sham Charania.

“There's optimism that he could make his season debut on Saturday against the Utah Jazz as he's recovering from offseason foot surgery,” Charania said. “His season debut is imminent and could happen Saturday night against the Utah Jazz, and we know how important he is for the Spurs, providing floor spacing around Victor Wembanyama. They're starting a five-game homestand going into tonight's game against Portland.

“Second leading scorer for the Spurs last season, almost 20 points per game. Another floor spacer and scorer for Wemby and Chris Paul.”

Vassell averaged 19.5 points per game last season, along with a career-high 4.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds, while shooting 47.2% from the field. Vassell underwent offseason surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right foot, and once he returns, he should make an immediate impact on the floor.

Devin Vassell will help improve Spurs' offense

The Spurs are currently 3-5 heading into their game against the Trail Blazers, and it looks like at times, they're looking for an extra punch on offense. Devin Vassell can be that punch they need at the guard position and take some pressure off of Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul.

The Spurs recently lost Jeremy Sochan for an extended period of time with a fractured left thumb. Spurs assistant Mitch Johnson is also taking over as the interim head coach after Gregg Popovich suffered a serious health issue. Johnson spoke about Popovich and revealed that the head coach is in good spirits.

“He'll be OK, and we can't wait to have him back,” Johnson said.

“Obviously, the circumstances are unique, But as much continuity and familiarity we can have I think is what we're looking for. That's what we know Pop would want. He said he wants us to do it. We have talked and nothing changes,” Johnson said.

Paul revealed that he hadn't talked to Popovich, and none of his teammates had either.

“I haven't [talked to Popovich], and don't think any of the guys on the team have. Obviously, we wanted to. We're trying to give him space, and trying to make sure we can control what we can control,” Paul said.

There's no timetable on when Popovich could return, but the players are more worried about his safety than anything else, and they'll continue to compete for the time being.