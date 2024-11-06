On Monday night, a terrible development greeted the San Antonio Spurs when reports came out that head coach Gregg Popovich would be away from the team for an indefinite period after sustaining an undisclosed illness. There is plenty of concern surrounding Popovich's well-being, as Shams Charania of ESPN reported that the Spurs head coach's health issue is a “serious” one.

The good news is that Spurs assistant coach Mitch Johnson, who has stepped in as the team's interim head coach, is full of hope regarding a full recovery for Popovich.

“He'll be OK, and we can't wait to have him back,” Johnson said, per Michael C. Wright of ESPN.

Moreover, the Spurs' interim head coach revealed that he had a conversation with Popovich and that the 75-year-old head coach is “in good spirits”, and that Popovich wants the team to continue on as if nothing has changed.

“Obviously, the circumstances are unique, But as much continuity and familiarity we can have I think is what we're looking for. That's what we know Pop would want. He said he wants us to do it. We have talked and nothing changes,” Johnson added.

The Spurs' players have decided to respect Popovich's privacy, giving him space as he recuperates. Chris Paul revealed that he hasn't talked to the veteran head coach, and nor has his teammates.

“I haven't [talked to Popovich], and don't think any of the guys on the team have. Obviously, we wanted to. We're trying to give him space, and trying to make sure we can control what we can control,” Paul said.

All the Spurs could do now is hold Popovich in prayer and wish for a speedy recovery, although the veteran head coach need not rush himself, as his health takes precedent over anything basketball related.

Spurs to brace for post-Gregg Popovich future?

This stretch without Gregg Popovich on the sidelines could end up being a pivotal one for the Spurs with regards to their preparation for the future. Popovich is, without a doubt, one of the most decorated head coaches of all time, but at 75 years of age, it's fair for the Spurs to start bracing itself for its post-Popovich future.

Of course, Popovich signed a five-year extension with the Spurs last season, so it's not like there's an imminent coaching change in San Antonio. But it's important to note that Popovich's health is of utmost importance, and being the head coach of an NBA team is a physically-taxing job that requires a ton of travel, and it's not quite clear how much longer the veteran head coach can keep doing this job.

It looks like the Spurs organization is grooming Mitch Johnson to step up and take the mantle from Popovich when his inevitable retirement comes. They reportedly turned to Johnson to take over interim duties in the aftermath of Popovich's unfortunate health issue, and he has been doing an admirable job at holding the fort.

“This has happened a few times. My role is different. I've coached summer league before. I've been behind the bench. I've been in the G League. All those things help the organization. This is just another opportunity in a different role to hopefully help the team win,” Johnson added.