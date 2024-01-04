San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama raised some eye brows following Tuesday night's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies when he revealed he had checked himself into the game without the consent of Hall of Fame coach, Gregg Popovich.

Don't expect the team's second-best player to follow suit.

ClutchPoints asked Devin Vassell if he'd consider making the decision to insert himself into a game.

“I've been here four years, I ain't checking myself in, I don't know about that one. With that man down there, I don't know about that one,” the former Florida State Seminole playfully, but poignantly said, ending his answer by alluding to Popovich.

Vassell also praised Wemby's desire to check himself into a contest that had quickly grown more competitive.

The Spurs had cut what was a 16-point deficit with 4:01 remaining to 10 by the time the ball was back in play with 1:46 left and Wemabanyama back on the court. Though the 7-foot-4 marvel, who's celebrating his 20th birthday on Thursday, had a thunderous dunk within the 36-seconds he returned, the Spurs wouldn't really threaten late in the 106-98 setback.

“At the end of the day, we're all competitors, we all want to win and if you feel like you're in a position to help that team, you're going to do whatever you can and want to do,” the Spurs second leading scorer continued, “At the end of the day, I didn't know that he checked himself in. I think the coaches addressed it and it shows the level of a competitor that he is and he wants to win.”

Vassell, Wembanyama and the Spurs are 5-28 on the season.