Many Spurs fans are starting to grow concerned at Victor Wembanyama not being more of a focal point on offense and players being reluctant to pass the ball to him.

Spurs fans are growing frustrated over Gregg Popovich's reluctance to make 2023 #1 pick Victor Wembanyama a fixture of the offense. It has been evident throughout the season but was glaring in the team's 114-95 loss to the Bulls. Wembanyama had only 7 points and 5 rebounds in 22 minutes.

The mismanagement of Wembanyama has become so prevalent that even Bulls commentators Adam Amin and Stacey King called it out, much to the enjoyment of NBA fans.

“I don't know how you miss a 7'4″ guy,” King mused after Keldon Johnson missed an easy pass to Wembanyama on a fast break where he had his defender Demar DeRozan sealed for an easy dunk. “I just don't understand that. He's yelling, ‘throw the ball up to the rim'. He hurt the Bulls in San Antonio by just throwing the ball up to the rim and then he went to go get it. Man, it's almost like his team is reluctant to throw it to him.”

even the BULLS announcers are fed up LMAO please listen to this pic.twitter.com/M7UevPqQNb — Bala 💫 (@BalaPattySZN) December 22, 2023

An even more glaring play that supports theories that Victor Wembanyama isn't a fixture of the Spurs offense was a play featuring Jeremy Sochan. Wembaanyama was open after he lost Nikola Vucevic on a trail to the basket and was wide open for a pass that would've likely resulted in an easy dunk or layup. Instead, Sochan called his own number and drove to the paint for a turnaround fadeaway that resulted in an airball.

Watch Wembanyama and the ball handler this play with a straight face I dare you LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/y4L7r31OcD — Spurs Legacy (@spurs_four) December 22, 2023

Spurs fans were incensed and took to Twitter/X to let their frustrations be known.

Spurs picked a generational talent like Wemby and then gave the team to *check double notes* Jeremy Sochan. Where is Pop? pic.twitter.com/MWob7GjcNg — Tzippy Shmilovitz 🎗️ (@Tzipshmil) December 22, 2023

The front office NEEDS to get playmakers around Wemby Not one good passer in the starting lineup is crazy — Spurs Culture (@SpursCulture) December 22, 2023

If you’re going to build around Wemby, he has to be the focal point.. He has to get the ball EVERY SINGLE TIME down the floor. People joke about Embiid and his offense, but Philly gets him the ball EVERY SINGLE PLAY. — GOOD JOB TRÉ🍊⚜️ (@Tre_Potts) December 22, 2023

Can't even say it's ability because he has almost 3x that number of assists to Zach Collins lol — imbetta (@imbetta1) December 22, 2023

Nevertheless, Gregg Popovich has to figure out how to build a more competent offensive system that features Victor Wembanayama as well as their other promising rising stars such as Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan. No one expects the Spurs to be title contenders or even playoff contenders right now. However, getting your top pick and generational superstar reps as the first option in the offense will pay dividends for the team in the future.

The Spurs visit Dallas to play Luka Doncić and the Mavericks on Saturday at 8:30 PM EST.