While the Spurs probably didn't want it, they simply didn't do enough to stop what's coming. Now, they've recorded their 17th straight loss.

Perhaps it's fitting. The San Antonio Spurs turned in their worst offensive performance of the season in a loss that stands out in the annals of franchise history.

The 93-82 setback against the Houston Rockets marks a 17th consecutive loss for the Silver and Black. No Spurs team dating back to their days as the Dallas Chaparrals in 1967 has ever lost more games in a row.

Here are our three takeaways from the Spurs' painful defeat:

Spurs, Rockets both terrible on offense

The Rockets shot just 34.4 percent from the field and won the the game by 11 points.

“You've got to make a shot in the NBA. You can't shoot 5-for-41 from three. That's not going to happen,” Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said, referencing his team's numbers from beyond the arc.

Overall, the Spurs shot 35.6 percent on Monday night, worsting an October 29 outing at the Los Angeles Clippers when they managed a 37.5 percent shooting rate. Against the Rockets, Spurs also missed seven of their 22 free throw attempts for a subpar 68.2 percent from the line.

“I just feel badly that…it's hard to know what to do when you're missing that many shots. It just makes it very difficult,” Popovich continued.

Victor Wembanyama continues to struggle from beyond the arc

“He's blocking shots, he's rebounding. He plays outside also, a lot in transition. He's doing fine,” Pop said of super rookie Victor Wembanyama.

Wemby put together another solid performance with 15 points, 18 rebounds, five blocks and three assists, but he wasn't immune to the long-distance shooting woes. In fact, they continued for him.

He struggled through 1-of-6 from 3-point land in the 93-82 loss in Houston. It extends a stretch in which he hasn't hit more than one triple in a game since November 26 and has done so just that once dating back to November 18, despite attempting treys at a decent clip. Only twice in those last eight games has he shot less than three triples. For the season, the French big man is shooting just 25.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Spurs record for futility

As written a couple of nights ago, save the best…or worst…for last.

“Of course, it's not easy but we don't have a choice to keep going, keep grinding. The good thing is nobody doubts that in the long run we're going to be the winners. We have people who've got the expertise, the experience. Of course, I hate losing but I stay focused on the long run goal,” Wembanyama said.

This point deserves it's own story and it will get one. For now, the Spurs' franchise record 17th straight loss is the biggest takeaway from their trip down I-10 East.

When asked if falling to the Rockets proved any tougher because it came on a night when the Spurs played better than their usual defense, the top overall pick responded, “Is it more? I don't know. To me, it's another loss. It's hard to tell.”

The 7-foot-5 marvel is trying to keep positive amid a locally historic stretch he didn't seen coming, especially after a promising 3-2 record to start his first NBA season.

“Personally, my way of doing things is you need to have your moments where you're by yourself, you can think, you can look back on things. Of course, it's never easy at the time but we stay strong mentally.”