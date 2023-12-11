Can the Spurs finally break their losing streak? Check out our NBA odds series for our Spurs-Rockets prediction and pick.

Welcome back to our predictions and picks for today's action around the NBA. We turn our attention towards the Southwest Division for this next matchup between in-state rival franchises. The San Antonio Spurs (3-18) will take on the Houston Rockets (10-9) as both teams streak in opposite directions. Check out our NBA odds series for our Spurs-Rockets prediction and pick.

The San Antonio Spurs are currently last in the Western Conference and they're rivaling the Wizards and Pistons for the worst record in the NBA. Their losing streak has now grown to 16 consecutive games and they couldn't snap their streak during their last loss to the Chicago Bulls. Perhaps they can finally break this run against the equally-young Houston Rockets.

The Houston Rockets are currently second in the Southwest Division and they've seen their season take a pleasant turn over the last month. They recently mounted a six-game winning streak and have won four of their last seven games. They come into this contest off back-to-back wins over the Nuggets and Thunder so expect them to continue their hot play in this one.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Rockets Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +9.5 (-110)

Houston Rockets: -9.5 (-110)

Over: 223 (-108)

Under: 223 (-112)

How to Watch Spurs vs. Rockets

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

The Spurs had a great opportunity to win their last game against the Chicago Bulls as they managed to keep it close until the final five minutes of the game. The Spurs actually led for a majority of the game, but couldn't clamp down on defense and stop Chicago's late push. Victor Wembanyama had 21 points and 20 rebounds, but it simply wasn't enough for the Spurs to lift themselves out of this slump. Turnovers were a big issue for them down the stretch and we're still waiting for this team to play the brand of Popovich basketball we expect them to play.

The Spurs were able to beat the Rockets in their only meeting this season and Victor Wembanyama proved to be the difference in that game. His size is a huge mismatch for this Rockets team and we've only seen him progress more as a player since the last time they faced off. If Wembanyama can control the board and get his team running in transition, they should have enough scoring opportunities to keep up with the Rockets. This team will be won by whichever team can play better defense inside, so expect a big performance from the future of their franchise in this one.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

The Rockets have been playing very well lately and they're coming in off their two biggest wins of the season in back-to-back games against the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder. Dillon Brooks and Fred Van Vleet were the main catalysts for their success in those two wins as they were able to clamp their Western Conference rivals on defense. Brooks is listed on the injury report with an illness, but he'll be available for this contest. He's the main engine for their defense and his inspired play is often the reason for their success. If he can frustrate the Spurs' scorers, it should put all the pressure on Wembanyama to carry the scoring load in this game.

The Rockets can win this game if they continue to play unselfishly with the basketball. The Spurs do a very good job at switching on defense, so the Spurs should look to swing the ball and find the open man along the perimeters. Alperen Sengun has been tremendous in passing the ball out of the paint for them – expect him to draw Wembanyama to the paint as he kicks the ball out to their shooters on the wings. If the Rockets can continue shooting a high percentage from three, they should be able to pull away during this game.

Final Spurs-Rockets Prediction & Pick

While the Spurs have the upper hand on the season series against the Rockets, both teams look very different coming into this matchup with a quarter of the season already done. The Spurs haven't shown much reason to back them during this losing streak and they haven't been great about covering the spread as underdogs.

The Rockets have had a great last two games and they'll have revenge on their minds ahead of this one. The Rockets are one of the best home teams in the league and have gone 9-1 on their home floor this season. I don't expect that to change as the Rockets should handily beat the Spurs in this game. Still, the spread is fairly wide and Wembanyama should at least give San Antonio a chance to contend. Let's take Houston to win this game and the over to hit.

Final Spurs-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets (-370); OVER 223 (-108)