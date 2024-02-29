The San Antonio Spurs have made a decisive move on one of Victor Wembanyama's prized teammates. Veteran forward Marcus Morris and the Spurs have agreed to a contract buyout, per Shams Charania. Morris can now be an NBA Playoffs X-factor for a contending team.
Spurs agree to depart from Marcus Morris' contract in his search for a contending team
San Antonio acquired Morris in early February from a three-team deal that sent Doug McDermott to the Indiana Pacers and Buddy Hield to the Philadelphia 76ers. Morris did not make his debut for the Spurs, as he understandably wanted to go to a contending team.
Now, the veteran forward has a chance to contribute to a team bound for the NBA Playoffs as he departs from a Victor Wembanyama-led Spurs squad.
Morris averages 6.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and an honorable 40% on three-pointers in 37 games played. His long-range shooting ability makes him an incredible asset for teams desiring to stretch the floor. Morris saw some of his greatest success with the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2020-21 season.
The sharpshooting wing nailed 47.3% of his threes in 57 games with the Clippers. He remained in LA until 2023 when he joined the 76ers.
It will be interesting to see where Morris lands amid the plethora of contending teams. Perhaps he could go back to Los Angeles and reunite with the Clippers or even join the crosstown Lakers. However, Morris' twin, Markieff, previously hinted at the two playing together on the Dallas Mavericks.
Wherever Marcus Morris goes, his team will get a serviceable veteran presence and outstanding deep-range shooting.