‘A very unlikely outcome’: Manu Ginobili delivers heartfelt message of gratitude before Hall of Fame induction

San Antonio Spurs icon Manu Ginobili got a bit emotional as he reflected on his NBA career ahead of his Hall of Fame enshrinement on Saturday.

Ginobili, considered one of the best NBA Sixth Men and most skilled player in the history of the game, spent his whole 16-year career in San Antonio. He is largely underrated, but he has earned the respect of his peers with his artistry and skills that had many imitating him.

Speaking on Friday before the festivities of the weekend, Ginobili admitted he never thought he was going to the NBA. With that, making it to the league alone was already a dream come true for him. But to be able to be a Hall of Famer, Ginobili shared that it is “a very unlikely outcome for a kid born where I was born.”

“A very unlikely outcome for a kid born where I was born.” Manu Ginobili will go down as one of the most skilled yet humble players to ever play this game 🔥pic.twitter.com/nv1RXL9IkN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 9, 2022

Manu Ginobili may not be your typical Hall of Famer, but he certainly deserved to be in that position. He is a true winner who has embodied the Spurs’ winning culture. Did you know that no one in NBA history who has played at least 1000 games has a higher winning percentage than Ginobili? As Yahoo Sports highlighted, the magic number is 72.1 percent.

Of course Tony Parker and Tim Duncan come close at second and third respectively, which speaks volumes on how effective the Spurs’ trio are. However, it is also a testament of how crucial Ginobili was for San Antonio in their championship runs in the past couple of decades.

Ginobili is one of the best to ever play basketball, and that will forever be cemented on the walls of the Hall of Fame.