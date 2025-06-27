Former San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green cautioned biased his take when asked which Western Conference duo he most excited to watch next season. His response was the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox. Wembanyama's blood clot health scare ended his season, forfeiting an extended glance at San Antonio's duo after the NBA's trade deadline deal the Sacramento Kings. Then, Fox underwent season-ending surgery on his left hand.

It was the first time Fox had gone under the knife. The surgery repaired tendon damage in his left pinkie finger. Couple the Spurs' intriguing duo with young and talented complimentary players, and it's enough for Green to say the Wembanyama and Fox tandem is what he's most looking forward to in the Western Conference, per ESPN's First Take.

“I'm looking at the Spurs. I wanna see a healthy Wemby and De'Aaron Fox. We never got a chance to get them at full strength last year,” Green said. “Obviously, everybody's interested in what KD looks like, too. For me, it's that duo and seeing how Wemby bounces back from that blood clot issue, and De'Aaron Fox from his surgery. They have a great, good core around them. They just drafted Dillon Harper. They have Stephon Castle.

“They have so many good, young pieces. Vassell. You got Keldon Johnson over there. Jeremy Sohan. They have a really great young core. I think they can be one of those teams that turns around fully and, obviously they were a lottery team this past year, but going from that to being a top six seed in the west,” Green concluded.

Could this be the year the Spurs make their playoff run? The Spurs' front office may have made moves to steer them in that direction after drafting a generational talent in Wembanyama, signing a future Hall of Fame guard in Chris Paul, and trading for a fringe All-Star in Fox, who is entering his prime years.

Add the second overall pick in this year's draft, and a strong supporting role, and the Spurs do have the potential to be a top-tier team in the Western Conference.

De'Aaron Fox drops stunning reality after joining Spurs

Before surgery, Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox discussed his excitement to play alongside All-Star Victor Wembanyama and heard nothing but good things about the rising star.

“I've heard great things. I think CP's [Chris Paul] worked with him as well,” Fox said. “He's done great things, so I'm ready for it.”

Spurs fans are in for an exciting 2025-26 campaign.