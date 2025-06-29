After watching the San Antonio Spurs select Dylan Harper in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, fans openly wondered how Gregg Popovich and company would further fill out the roster with the 14th overall pick.

Would the team select another guard? A traditional center to take some of the pressure off of Victor Wembanyama in the paint? Would San Antonio look for a win-now player who can rotate in like a rookie? Or would they instead go all-in on potential as the team looks to return to the NBA Playoffs for the first time in the Wemby era?

Well, as it turns out, the Spurs decided to check multiple boxes at the same time, going with Carter Bryant out of Arizona to serve as a combo forward who can play some D now as he continues to work on his 3-point shot.

Discussing how it felt to hear his name called by San Antonio on draft night during his introductory press conference, Bryant admitted it was like a dream come true, as he's still pinching himself to this day.

“I don't really think it's hit me yet. To be completely honest with you, I have moments where it's like, before I go to bed, I'm like, ‘Wow, like I'm really the San Antonio Spur,' or I really got to shake Adam Silver's hand, and I really get to go to a great organization,” Bryant explained.

“I'll wake up in the morning, I'll be like, I get to play basketball for a living, like this is pretty dope, like this is what I've been doing my whole life. I'm like, eight-year-old Carter would have been geeked right now. I think for me it's just a lot of emotions going on, like I said.”

As a prospect, Bryant was somewhat polarizing, as he didn't do much at Arizona from a statistical perspective. But you can't teach Bryant's size or length, and if he can figure out how to put that to good use, he could be a serious player. The Spurs clearly feel that way, and if Bryant can make good on that potential, he will be a dream for San Antonio, too.