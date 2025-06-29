After watching the San Antonio Spurs select Dylan Harper in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, fans openly wondered how Gregg Popovich and company would further fill out the roster with the 14th overall pick.

Would the team select another guard? A traditional center to take some of the pressure off of Victor Wembanyama in the paint? Would San Antonio look for a win-now player who can rotate in like a rookie? Or would they instead go all-in on potential as the team looks to return to the NBA Playoffs for the first time in the Wemby era?

Well, as it turns out, the Spurs decided to check multiple boxes at the same time, going with Carter Bryant out of Arizona to serve as a combo forward who can play some D now as he continues to work on his 3-point shot.

Discussing how it felt to hear his name called by San Antonio on draft night during his introductory press conference, Bryant admitted it was like a dream come true, as he's still pinching himself to this day.

Article Continues Below
More San Antonio Spurs News
Spurs forward Carter Bryant and guard Dylan Harper
Spurs’ Carter Bryant makes bold Rookie of the Year predictionHector Ledesma ·
Dylan Harper stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the second pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Spurs’ Dylan Harper opens up on learning from Bronny James, Shedeur SandersZachary Howell ·
Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard De'Aaron Fox (4) react during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena
Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama-De’Aaron Fox duo gets excited take from ex-playerJosue Pavon ·
Carter Bryant stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 14th pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Carter Bryant reveals unpopular legend he modeled his game afterHector Ledesma ·
2025 NBA Draft, 76ers, Spurs
Sixers, Spurs highlight biggest winners of 2025 NBA DraftAlex House ·
Dylan Harper arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Spurs’ Dylan Harper shares eye-opening Giannis Antetokounmpo workout storyJosh Davis ·

“I don't really think it's hit me yet. To be completely honest with you, I have moments where it's like, before I go to bed, I'm like, ‘Wow, like I'm really the San Antonio Spur,' or I really got to shake Adam Silver's hand, and I really get to go to a  great organization,” Bryant explained.

“I'll wake up in the morning, I'll be like, I get to play basketball for a living, like this is pretty dope, like this is what I've been doing my whole life. I'm like, eight-year-old Carter would have been geeked right now. I think for me it's just a lot of emotions going on, like I said.”

As a prospect, Bryant was somewhat polarizing, as he didn't do much at Arizona from a statistical perspective. But you can't teach Bryant's size or length, and if he can figure out how to put that to good use, he could be a serious player. The Spurs clearly feel that way, and if Bryant can make good on that potential, he will be a dream for San Antonio, too.