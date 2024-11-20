Chris Paul is playing for a San Antonio Spurs team that is not expected to make a championship run anytime soon. Victor Wembanyama features one of the highest ceilings in NBA history and San Antonio has a number of intriguing players, but the Spurs are likely a few years away from emerging as a serious contender. With that being said, Paul has confidence in his team.

“Yeah I don't know what playing for nothing is about,” Paul said following the Spurs' 110-104 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, via NBA on TNT. “You know what I mean? Luckily, every year, regardless championship or not, every year teams I've been on have been competitive. So I wanted to come here and just bring that mindset, bring that attitude and let these guys know that in order to win games, first and foremost, they got to believe.”

Chris Paul, Spurs defeat Thunder

Paul recorded a 14-point, 11-assist double-double in the win. The star point guard added five rebounds as San Antonio upset the Thunder. The Spurs are now 7-8 overall. It was a quality victory as they dealt the Thunder their fourth defeat of the season. Oklahoma City is now 11-4.

“It was by committee,” Paul said of the Spurs' performance without their top three scorers playing in the game. “That's the thing we've been preaching all season long… It's great to see when the guys put in the work how it pays off.”

Paul playing well at 39 years old

Chris Paul is 39 years old but he is still making a big impact. Of course, Paul's leadership is undeniable. However, he is producing results on the floor as well.

CP3 is averaging 10.7 points per game on 46.7 percent field goal and 39.7 percent three-point shooting. Paul is also recording per game averages of 8.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per outing.

He may not be the same superstar player he once was, but Paul is still contributing to winning at 39 years old. He is one of the best point guards of all-time. His decision to join the Spurs was surprising since CP3 surely wants to win a championship before he retires. However, he clearly saw something with this Spurs team that led him to San Antonio.

Chris Paul and the Spurs will look to upset the odds during the 2024-25 NBA season. San Antonio's next game is scheduled for Thursday at 8 PM EST in a home game against the Utah Jazz.