Although the team hasn't won many games, San Antonio Spurs fans have had something to cheer about this year in the form of rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama. The 2023 NBA Draft's number one overall pick, Wembanyama has responded to an increase in minutes with a reign of dominance over the rest of the league in recent weeks, and the Spurs have put together some (relatively) impressive performances as a result.
One person who is impressed by what he's seen from Wembanyama so far this year is Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard, who recently lofted praise in the French sensation's direction, along with a comparison to a future Hall of Famer.
“I think he is special… Even though he is tall and lanky, he moves quick. He is fluid and is doing things you just haven’t seen somebody at that size do before,” said Lillard, per Cody Taylor of USA Today Sports. “I think we’ve always been extremely impressed with Kevin Durant doing it at 6-foot-11, now you have a dude who is 7-foot-5 doing the same thing. It is just getting crazy. I think Wemby is special. I think how competitive he is is what surprised me the most and that’s what makes me think that very soon I can see him being the best player in the league.”
Indeed, Victor Wembanyama boasts a unique combination of size, agility and skill the likes of which the NBA has never seen. Barring injuries, it seems like a safe bet that the phenom will take part in many an All-Star game in future seasons.