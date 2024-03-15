Although the majority of the headlines might focus on his offensive prowess, there can be no denial of the elite defensive ability of San Antonio Spurs number one overall pick Victor Wembanyama, who is the clear favorite to win the Rookie of the Year Award when it is announced next month. Wembanyama uses his incredible combination of athleticism, speed, and size to become a force on the defensive end on a nightly basis for a Spurs team that frequently relinquishes open lanes to the basket, where the French phenom is usually lurking.
Still, the best overall defender in the NBA this year has inarguably been Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, who looks like the clear frontrunner to win the Defensive Player of the Year award next month.
Recently, Wembanyama took the time to heap lofty praise on his fellow Frenchmen, while also issuing a subtle warning to the rest of the NBA in the process.
“I know that Rudy (Gobert) has a very good chance of winning it this year, and it would be deserved. Let him win it now, because after that it's no longer his turn,” said Wembanyama, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter (via Theo Quintard of Le Monde).
Indeed, assuming that he stays relatively injury-free, it would be a major surprise if Victor Wembanyama doesn't have multiple DPOY awards to his name by the end of what figures to be a Hall of Fame career.