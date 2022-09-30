DeMar DeRozan drops heartbreaking truth bomb on his stint with the Spurs

It appears as if DeMar DeRozan had something to prove entering last season after a few years toiling away with the San Antonio Spurs. DeRozan turned in arguably the best season of his career in his first year with the Chicago Bulls, putting up 27.9 points per game, a career-best, on 50.4% shooting from the field and 35.2% from deep (also a career-best). He also drew some MVP buzz while leading the Bulls back to the postseason, losing to the then-reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks in five games.

During DeRozan’s appearance on JJ Redick’s podcast, TheOldMan&TheThree, the 33-year old explosive scoring guard revealed that he felt as if he was fading into obscurity during his three seasons in San Antonio, which, perhaps, is why he seemed determined to put himself back on the radar of the NBA’s elites with such an outstanding season.

Per Legion Hoops, DeRozan said: “I felt like I was wiped off the map… I just felt like I was irrelevant.”

DeMar DeRozan on playing for the Spurs: "I felt like I was wiped off the map… I just felt like I was irrelevant." (via @OldManAndThree)

DeMar DeRozan was acquired by the Spurs as the centerpiece of the trade that sent Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors in a bid by coach Gregg Popovich to remain competitive with a core built alongside LaMarcus Aldridge. The Spurs made the postseason in DeRozan’s first year, pushing the Denver Nuggets to seven games in the first round in 2019, but they have since missed the playoffs despite DeRozan’s averages of 21.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists in his last two seasons in silver and black.

“That took a toll, especially for something… every single year [with the Raptors], going to the conference finals, semifinals, competing, 50-plus (wins)… and all of a sudden, you don’t exist,” DeRozan added. “It was like, ‘Damn, what’s this? Hey, I’m here.’ That’s what I felt like. Granted, I had great games. I developed in a lot of great ways as a basketball player. But in the same token, I just felt non-existent, you know, for those years. It wasn’t like we was on TV, we weren’t competing. There was so much to it that just was a struggle.”

DeMar DeRozan is back on the map in a huge way after his memorable game-winners and clutch performances with the Bulls. The Bulls will hope that he’s able to sustain last season’s stellar output, especially with Lonzo Ball set to miss a considerable amount of time with a knee injury.