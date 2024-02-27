DeMarcus Cousins, who is not on any NBA team's roster at the moment, is still clearly following what's happening in the league. He even has an intriguing insight about a potential trade that sends Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young to the San Antonio Spurs and builds a staggering duo with Victor Wembanyama.
“I hope not. I hope this is the last time we see him in a Hawks uniform. I feel like his talent is being wasted, his prime is being wasted. Get healthy, get 100% correct whether that is in Atlanta or you know, fingers crossed, the San Antonio Spurs,” Cousins said during a recent conversation online with Rachel Nichols.
Cousins seem to be sympathetic with Young's supposed predicament with the Hawks, drawing from his own experience in the NBA to suggest what he thinks is right for the former Oklahoma Sooners star.
“It's a match made in heaven, it just makes sense. This Hawks team is not doing anything for his talent. I take it personal because I was in that situation once and hopefully this offseason, this is the season where he puts his foot down and uses his power and move to a situation that is going to be healthy for him.”
Young has a guaranteed contract until at least the end of the 2025-26 NBA season with an early-termination option for the 2026-27 campaign. As for Wembanyama, he is still in the process of learning the ropes in the league, but he's clearly bound for superstardom. The Spurs are not winning a lot with Wembanyama in his first season in the NBA, but they could be just a star away from truly unlocking the potential of the French unicorn. Could that be Young?