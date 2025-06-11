The Atlanta Hawks made a run to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021. However, the Hawks have participated in the Play-In Tournament in every season since then. With one NBA expert backing Atlanta's plan to hold on to Trae Young, how the team approaches the draft and free agency is crucial. With Bryson Graham and Onsi Saleh in new roles, NBA Insider Jake Fischer reported that Caris LeVert could remain with the Hawks as the team continues to climb the ranks in their conference.

Atlanta holds the 13th and 22nd pick in this year's draft. In the past, teams with multiple picks in the first round package them together in an effort to move up. However, it appears as though the Hawks will make both picks instead of making a trade.

In a draft class as deep as this year's is expected to be, taking multiple bites at the apple could help Atlanta unearth another solid role player. Their dynamic trio of Young, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu have talent, but need 3-and-D players around them.

Graham joined the front office and Saleh taking the mantle as general manager earlier this year. Because of their lack of cap space, they could be biggest changes the team makes. Both bring experience into their positions and face pressure to help the Hawks improve. With Jayson Tatum's torn ACL ruling him out next season, the Eastern Conference is wide open.

Atlanta's last deep playoff run was as a dark horse team. Next season provides them a perfect opportunity to do it again. In order to do that, they need to retain their rotation this offseason. LeVert was a part of the return that the Hawks got when they traded DeAndre Hunter to the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Fischer, Atlanta wants to bring him back this summer.

“Sources say Atlanta has shown a keen interest in retaining free agent guard Caris LeVert after bringing the veteran scorer to the Hawks as part of the return for trading De'Andre Hunter,” said Fischer.

Despite being in trade rumors all season, it appears that Young could be in Atlanta for the long haul. If they capitalize in the draft and stay healthy, the Hawks have what they need to make noise in the Eastern Conference.