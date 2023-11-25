Devin Vassell couldn't help but express his frustration over the Spurs' 11-game losing skid after bowing to the Warriors on Friday.

The San Antonio Spurs have now lost 11 straight games after bowing to the Golden State Warriors on Friday. Unsurprisingly, guard Devin Vassell couldn't help but be frustrated with their current slump.

Vassell came off the bench in the NBA In-Season Tournament game and led the Spurs with 24 points on top of four rebounds and one assist. Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama had 22 points, nine boards and four dimes in the 118-112 loss. Despite their efforts, however, they couldn't overcome the Warriors led by Stephen Curry and Dario Saric, who combined for 55 points.

That means the Spurs remain winless for three weeks now. Their last victory was against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in early November, and they have been stuck at three victories since then. The team has now fallen to the bottom of the West, only ahead of the 2-14 Detroit Pistons and 2-13 Washington Wizards in the overall NBA standings.

Naturally after the game, Vassell expressed his disappointment with how they are playing. However, he did express understanding that it's part of the growing pains of a young team like the Spurs.

“Losing sucks, for sure. We're competing better, you can say that, doing a lot of things better. It’s just a young group and we have got to learn how to play 48 minutes,” Vassell shared, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News.

Like Devin Vassell, head coach Gregg Popovich also saw a silver lining from the defeat. It's frustrating to lose for sure, but Coach Pop pointed out that his team is growing each and every game–and that's what matters for a team that is rebuilding and not looking to compete for the playoffs this season.

“They did a great job. They competed the entire night. Executed what we wanted to execute. We can do some things better, obviously,” Popovich explained, according to Jeff Garcia of KENS 5.

While learning is important for the Spurs, though, hopes are high that they'll be able to end their skid sooner rather than later. The team will have another chance to do that on Sunday when they play the Denver Nuggets. Sure enough, however, defeating the reigning champions is easier said than done.