The San Antonio Spurs are trying to put an end to their 10-game losing streak as they visit the Golden State Warriors. Below we will continue with our NBA odds series as we hand out a Spurs-Warriors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Spurs were playing well to begin the season, but they have been struggling in a major way these past 10 games. San Antonio is led by Victor Wembanyama as he puts up 18.8 points per game. Wembanyama also grabs 9.5 rebounds per game, has 1.0 steals, and 2.6 blaocks. Four other players are scoring in the double-digits this season, but they score just 109.7 points per game as a team.

The Warriors have not been playing well. They are 2-8 in their last 10 games, and their record has fallen to 7-9. Steph Curry has been doing his best to lead the team this season, but he can only do so much. Curry scores 29.4 points per game on 47.9 percent shooting, and 43.7 percent from three. Klay Thompson is second on the team with 15.0 points per game while three others also average in the double-digits.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Warriors Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +9.5 (-106)

Golden State Warriors: -9.5 (-114)

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How to Watch Spurs-Warriors

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

San Antonio needs to do a way better job on both ends of the court. For this game, the Spurs need to accept the Warriors, and their offensive style. What the Spurs should focus on is their offense. They do not score a lot, and that needs to change. The Warriors allow almost 115 points per game this season, and the Spurs should be able to score that much. The Warriors have allowed 115 points or more in eight games this season, and the team is just 2-6 in those games. If the Spurs can put up that many points, they will cover the spread.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors should have no problem scoring the basketball in this game. The Spurs are on a 10-game losing streak, and they have allowed 124.1 points per game during that span. This is not surprising because the Spurs have allowed 123.1 points per game on entire season. San Antonio does not play good defense, and the Warriors will be able to take full advantage of that in this game.

The Spurs allow the fourth highest field goal percentage, but there is one area where the Warriors can really hurt you. That is beyond the arc. San Antonio allows opponents to shoot 39.2 percent from deep, and that is the second-highest mark in the NBA. The Warriors have not been great from the perimeter this season, but they are a team that can get hot at any moment. If they can hit their shots, they will cover this spread.

Final Spurs-Warriors Prediction & Pick

Do not overthink this game. The Warriors are 9.5 points favorites, and that is something they can definitely do. The Spurs do not score, and they give up a lot of points. Golden State has the ability to score a lot, and get hot from anywhere on the floor. For that reason, I am going to take the Warriors to cover the spread.

Final Spurs-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Warriors -9.5 (-114), Under 235.5 (-110)