By Charles Taylor · 2 min read

It has been a rough season for the San Antonio Spurs, but one of the few bright spots has been the play of guard/forward Devin Vassell.

What makes this spot even brighter is the fact Vassell has been able to produce battling through soreness in his left knee. Sadly, the lingering pain is going to be enough to sideline him for the foreseeable future, according to a tweet from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Per Wojnarowski: “Spurs guard Devin Vassell will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, team says.”

Even for a squad that appears to be in tank mode, this is disappointing news for a player who has shown he could a part of the Spurs‘ plans for the future.

Preliminary reports say the procedure is likely to be minor, and no timetable has been announced for his potential return. Before being sideline with the injured knee, Vassell was averaging 19.4 points, four rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Currently in his third season out of Florida State, Vassell has shown enough progress to be a prominent part of the San Antonio attack during this campaign.

In Vassell’s absence, look for Malaki Branham and Romeo Langford to get see more minutes going forward.

The Spurs have a record of 12-26, which has them sitting in the 14th position in the rugged Western Conference. For those who are monitoring the watch to tank for the highest NBA Draft lottery percentages, San Antonio is sitting at fourth in the league, ahead of (or behind) the Charlotte Hornets, Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons.