Doug McDermott played four stellar seasons with Creighton basketball

The San Antonio Spurs currently hold a record that has left plenty of its fans disappointed. With only four wins in 26 games played, Gregg Popovich and Co. are still searching for answers to turn their season around. However, for Doug McDermott, Wednesday was a day to forget his NBA team's struggles, as the forward recently had his college jersey retired by the Creighton basketball team, as per CreighTakes.

In the rafters. Officially official. #3 The night we’ve all been waiting for! From the entire Creighton community, THANK YOU MCBUCKETS! 🪣 pic.twitter.com/PB3Voo7HrC — CreighTakes (@CreighTakes) December 21, 2023

In his four years with Creighton basketball, McDermott had an overall average of 21.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, shooting a stellar 45.8% from three-point range. Leading the NCAA in scoring during the 2013-14 season, he took home the National College Player of the Year award in 2014. McDermott was then selected 11th overall in the NBA draft following the conclusion of his collegiate career.

Transition to the pros

While McDermott may not be a star in the NBA compared to his days in the amateur ranks, the forward still finds ways to contribute to the teams he's played on, particularly due to his lethal outside shooting. Despite seeing a drop in minutes and points this season with the Spurs, the 31-year-old was able to put up 10.2 points per game during the 2022-23 season and 11.3 points per game the year before. His best NBA season came back in the 2020-21 season, where he was able to average 13.6 points a contest for the Indiana Pacers.

Even though Doug McDermott continues to shoot three-pointers off the bench, it seems like the Spurs still need more firepower to win games. They've shown flashes of brilliance at times, particularly on nights when Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell are red-hot. However, San Antonio still has a long way to go to be on par with plenty of the league's other teams.