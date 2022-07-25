Fans react to Spurs’ new jerseys with ‘SATX’ wordmark

The San Antonio Spurs made some waves amongst the NBA community on Monday after revealing new jerseys for the upcoming season. It’s a brand new uniform concept the franchise is utilizing as it features the SATX logo on the front. Fans can’t help but share some of their reactions to the uniforms.

The Spurs took to social media and displayed a little video to show off the jerseys. They look rather smooth and will likely look great on the floor. However, there are some mixed reviews regarding the SATX wordmark on the front.

Culture isn’t just where we’re from. It’s where we’re going. Introducing our 2022-23 Statement Edition uniform!@SelfCreditApp | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/a2JrGGHLDl — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 25, 2022

San Antonio also made sure to show a full view of the uniform, giving the fans access to check them out. You can clearly see SATX right on the front of the jersey. Overall, these uniforms look solid and should be accepted by the fanbase, for the most part. Spurs reporter, Matthew Tynan shares his take on the uniforms as well.

Big fan of the serape trim, and the logo on the shorts actually works really well (the shorts in general look great), but the logo/art/font on the front of the jersey is… a lot. People will get used to it and plenty of folks will buy, but let’s reset and go from here: pic.twitter.com/LK4uh3E4MA — Matthew Tynan (@Matthew_Tynan) July 25, 2022

Meanwhile, another Spurs media member believes the new jerseys are great, as Bruno Passos can’t decide if he likes these or the Fiestas from last year.

hard to choose between these new Statement shorts and last year's Fiestas, both are so nice — Bruno Passos (@bouncepassos) July 25, 2022

Either way, San Antonio has a new uniform for the 2022-23 NBA season. The early reactions seem to be in favor of this jersey design, as there haven’t been too many complaints so far. Although the Spurs might not be all that competitive next season, the organization is still making sure to give the fans some awesome jerseys to buy.

Look for San Antonio to get back in the swing of things in the coming years.