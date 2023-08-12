San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is part of the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class. Back in 2014, Popovich hired former WNBA star, Becky Hammon, to be the team's assistant coach. Hammon became the first full-time female assistant coach in NBA history. She also became the first female Summer League head coach in league history after coaching the Spurs Summer League team in 2015.

Ahead of his Hall of Fame induction, Gregg Popovich explained why he's “in love” with Hammon, who is currently the head coach of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, per an article from ESPN's Tim Bontemps:

“I'm in love with her,” Popovich said. “She is a fiery, competitive, take-no-prisoners gal. The first time I knew that was when I went to see the WNBA team for San Antonio. She was the point guard for that team and she reminded me of my youth. She was a wiseass out there on the court, chewing her gum, directing traffic, making everybody do what she wanted to do. And she just ruled the whole gym. It was amazing.”

Gregg Popovich, 74, has spent 27 seasons as the head coach of the storied San Antonio Spurs franchise. Across his two-plus decades as head coach of the Spurs, the team owns an excellent 2127-1366 regular-season record. And Popovich has coached the Spurs to five NBA championships.

Becky Hammon, 46, is in her second season as head coach of the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces are thriving under her leadership, as they currently own a fantastic 26-3 regular-season record, the best in the WNBA.