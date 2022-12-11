By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The San Antonio Spurs pulled off a close win on Saturday, 115-111 against the Miami Heat, and it was third-year guard Devin Vassell who carried them home with two clutch jumpers in the final 58 seconds. Becoming the Spurs go-to player down the stretch of close games is a role that Vassell has been steadily growing in. Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has also noticed his increasing confidence as per Tom Orsborn of The San Antonio Express-News.

“He’s becoming a very confident shooter,” Gregg Popovich said. “He wants the ball, he’s not afraid of the challenge. It’s fun to watch him.”

Earlier this season, Vassell had the chance at a game-winner against the Memphis Grizzlies only to have his three-point shot come up short. Even then, he displayed the confidence necessary to be the one taking that shot in that situation.

This has been a breakout season for the third-year wing out of Florida State. Devin Vassell was drafted in the lottery by the Spurs with the 11th overall pick in the 2020 draft and he has been improving each season he’s been in the NBA. This season, he has been putting up 20.5 points per game, 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from the three-point line.

In a season during which the Spurs are in the hunt for the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes rather than a playoff spot, Vassell has been part of a solid young core including Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones and Jeremy Sochan, that have made the team competitive despite their overall record.