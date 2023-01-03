By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Gregg Popovich has been coaching the San Antonio Spurs since the 1996-97 NBA season. Robert Parish was still around playing when he started calling the shots from the sidelines for the Spurs. Now in his fourth different decade of coaching the Spurs, does Popovich think about when is the time for him to finally call it quits?

Via Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype:

I asked Spurs coach Gregg Popovich when he’d know it’s time to retire.

“That’s a good question. Retire next week, 6 years from now, or after the season, I don’t think about that stuff. I think the little voice in my head will tell me that’s enough.”

Gregg Popovich has accomplished everything there is to achieve for an NBA head coach. He has coached Hall of Famers and won multiple NBA titles with the Spurs. He’s been named NBA Coach of the Year three times and also coached Team USA to an Olympic gold medal victory in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

But someone as competitive as Gregg Popovich will always find a way to feel challenged. He doesn’t have to look hard for motivation, though. The Spurs are currently one of the worst teams in the 2022-23 NBA season, with just a 12-25 record after 37 games. The franchise is also trending toward its fourth consecutive season of missing the NBA Playoffs.

However, with a good shot at landing Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft, Gregg Popovich might just have that generational talent to help spark the Spurs back into becoming the force it used to be during the time of Tim Duncan.