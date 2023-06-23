Gregg Popovich has a good track record of training young big men into franchise cornerstones for the San Antonio Spurs. Tim Duncan and David Robinson got legendary careers due to their great schematics. Pop seems to be doing the same to Victor Wembanyama as he unveils his NBA Summer League plans.

Victor Wembanyama will play for the NBA Summer League of the San Antonio Spurs, Tim McMahon of ESPN. This means he gets the NBA-caliber exposure that he needs before the start of the regular season. He gets to duke it out with NBA G-League veterans, and even fellow rookies like Scoot Henderson.

Victor Wembanyama will participate in the 2023 NBA Summer League, says Gregg Popovich. It's unclear how much he will play, however. (via @espn_macmahon) pic.twitter.com/efGn8h9co6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 23, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gregg Popovich is making Victor Wembanyama more exposed to the environment that he hopes to thrive in. The young French star for the Spurs notably played in the LNB league which differs from the NBA's style of play. He can use this opportunity to figure out his role with the team along with Jeremy Sochan and the other rotation players.

The young star from France also pointed out that he wants to win the Rookie of the Year in a confident manner. An NBA Summer League stint allows him to get first-hand experience against players who are also vying for the award. Notable threats are Scoot Henderson of the Trailblazers, Brandon Miller of the Hornets, and Amen Thompson of the Rockets.

Victor Wembanyama has a lot of room to grow. Training camps and the summer league are the first steps toward NBA greatness. His performance there will be sought after and well-scouted by other teams.