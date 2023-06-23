It's official. The San Antonio Spurs have now gotten their hands on Victor Wembanyama as the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft. There were no shockers on Thursday night — at least for the first pick — with Wemby now set to take on the mantle as the Spurs' next great big man.

Wembanyama clearly has some big shoes to fill. He also has a very sizeable personality to deal with now that he's going to be under the tutelage of the great Gregg Popovich. Speaking to the press immediately after being drafted, the 19-year-old phenom was asked to share his thoughts about his new head coach. Wemby got brutally honest in his response:

“He's not intimidating yet, but I'm sure he's going to get intimidating when I see him in real life,” Wemby said.

"He's not intimidating yet, but I'm sure he's going to get intimidating when I see him in real life." Victor Wembanyama on playing for Spurs coach Gregg Popovich 😅 (via @erikslater_) pic.twitter.com/d8Lm00wOlm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 23, 2023

I doubt that Wemby hasn't actually met Gregg Popovich by now. At the very least, these two have spoken on the phone. After all, the Spurs already knew all along that they were going to draft Wembanyama on Thursday night, so it would be a complete shocker if Coach Pop hadn't reached out this his future star prior to the draft.

Then again, the French phenom arrived in New York for the NBA Draft just a few nights ago, so it's possible that he's not had an actual face-to-face meeting with Popovich just yet. Well, he won't need to wait long. Soon enough, he's going to be coached by one of the greatest shot-callers in the history of the game. Victor Wembanyama will soon find out how intimidating Coach Pop can really get.