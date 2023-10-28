Victor Wembanyama has all the makings of being a foundational star for the San Antonio Spurs. Aside from his otherworldly presence on the defensive end, he has also shown flashes of being an unstoppable shot creator and finisher. However, one of the main responsibilities of a superstar is to be the team's go-to-guy in the clutch. And on Friday night against the Houston Rockets, Wembanyama showed that he might just check off that box real soon.

With the Spurs down by two to the Houston Rockets, 121-119, with less than 25 seconds to go in the game, the team went to Wembanyama on the post against Jabari Smith Jr. Wembanyama, using his 7'4 frame to chisel his way through the hoop, went quickly, took one dribble and finished a tough layup to tie the game, essentially sending the game to overtime. And the Spurs finished it off in the clutch, taking home a 126-122 victory over the Rockets in the end.

Gregg Popovich then did not overreact to Victor Wembanyama's composure for the Spurs in the clutch, saying that his competitive gene is what allows him to make the right read and do what is best for the team given the circumstances.

“He's competitive. Of course, he is going to be decisive and do what he thinks he can do to win,” Popovich said in his postgame presser, per Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News.

In crunch time, opponents will have difficulties dealing with Victor Wembanyama, especially if he gains good position down low and the Spurs manage to get him an ideal entry pass. Wembanyama may not be too strong on the post, but he is certainly quicker than most big men, and his length makes contesting his shots a thankless task. And even if they manage to get a good contest, the potential for fouls is enormous, since Wembanyama is so long.

But at this point of his career, Wembanyama is more of a finisher who relies on others to create shots for him. But thankfully, the Spurs have other pieces, such as Devin Vassell, who should reach his shot-creation apex as Wembanyama rapidly comes into his own as a superstar,