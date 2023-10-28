The hype surrounding San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is almost unlike any other; at 7'4, his incredible blend of shot-creating skills and elite defense make him such a tantalizing prospect, and Wembanyama, in his brief career thus far, has made believers in millions who believe he'll reach his potential. But Houston Rockets wing Dillon Brooks, being the master instigator that he is, does not believe in the Wembanyama hype. Brooks said that Wembanyama is just tall and “that's it”, implying that he doesn't warrant all the attention he has been drawing thus far.

But as the old adage goes, do not poke the bear; surely the Spurs used Brooks' words as bulletin-board material for when they took on the Houston Rockets on Friday night, as they came out of AT&T Center with their first win of the season in an overtime thriller.

Victor Wembanyama may not have had the most efficient game in what ended up being a 126-122 victory for the Spurs, but his two-way impact is evident; he even swatted Jabari Smith Jr. into the shadow realm with back-to-back rejections. And now that Wembanyama has claimed his first-ever victory over a Rockets team that he appeared to be thankful over them not winning the lottery, Spurs fans have come out in droves to call out Dillon Brooks for the inane and absolutely unnecessary statement he made.

“Dillon Brooks Never Needs To Open His F**king Mouth Again,” wrote one fan.

Dillon Brooks to Wemby pic.twitter.com/dFD8QijkP2 — Sasha (@samosacooker) October 28, 2023

Me waiting for that Dillon brooks post game interview pic.twitter.com/P0w9GhS9wD — Sylkeo (@sylkeoo) October 28, 2023

Dillon Brooks never seems to learn his lesson. But the Rockets knew after they signed Brooks that he is as stubborn as stubborn gets. The feisty wing will never cease to run his mouth, and maybe the league is better off with the drama that Brooks tends to create on a regular basis.