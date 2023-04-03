Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The San Antonio Spurs currently sit at 20-58 and far out of playoff contention. Given the youthful roster and the expectation that some lean years are to continue to come, speculation over the future of head coach Gregg Popovich has been a hot topic. However, Popovich should be back on the bench next season, per NBA reporter Marc Stein.

“I expect Popovich to be back on the Spurs’ bench next season and believe even more strongly that he won’t make any firm decisions about his future until after the draft lottery in mid-May.”

Referencing that he won’t be making any decision until after the draft lottery is eye-opening given the prospect of this year’s most likely number one pick. French phenom Victor Wembanyama might just be the piece that keeps Popovich on the sidelines.

“One suspects that Pop, after all, might have some interest in coaching Monsieur Wemby in the event that the Spurs, for the third time in franchise history, win the lottery.”

If there is anything that Gregg Popovich knows how to do, it’s getting the best out of international players. From Tony Parker to Manu Ginobili, Popovich can’t ignore the possibility of coaching another international superstar. Not to mention, it could lead to another special run.

Wembanyama is the most highly touted prospect in recent memory. There doesn’t seem to be a thing he can’t do on the basketball court, and at 7’2, he truly could be a generational player.

For now, the Spurs will await any updates on Gregg Popovich’s future from the man himself. If San Antonio finds themselves with the number one pick, they can rest assured he will most likely be returning.