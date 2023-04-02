Even the most explosive NBA players following their own misses with a tip dunk is the stuff of instant-classic highlights. What about a center turning his clanked three-pointer into a thunderous put-back jam? That’s the type of mind-bending play reserved for Victor Wembanyama, the 7’5 French wunderkind who’s a shoo-in to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Wembanyama pulled off the stunning sequence in Metropolitans 92’s game against A.S. Monaco Basket on Sunday, setting himself up for a step-back wing three with a series of dribble moves before immediately pushing off his left foot to follow his miss with a tip dunk from outside the restricted area.

VIctor Wembenyama just pulled a putback dunk off of his own three-point attempt. WEMBY IS DIFFERENT 🤯pic.twitter.com/gXHRKerWgE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 2, 2023

Wow.

Needless to say, Wembanyama’s epic display of athleticism, anticipation and skill sent basketball Twitter into a justified frenzy.

Victor Wembanyama just threw down a putback dunk off his own step back three 😳 Nah this kid is UNREAL. pic.twitter.com/Z8FMOwKAbK — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 2, 2023

This is a 7-foot-4 player with this level of dribbling skills, who can shoot step back 3’s with ease and OH BTW DO A PUT BACK DUNK IF HE MISSES pic.twitter.com/AGmfOVlZcF — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) April 2, 2023

Breaks the geometry of the court like no one else https://t.co/u0mlH9ijOA — Matt Powers (@DraftPow) April 2, 2023

A truly generational talent, Wembanyama is broadly considered the best draft prospect since LeBron James all the way back in 2003. There’s never been a player with his blend of video-game length, all-around coordination and increasing comfort with the ball.

Wembanyama will basically enter the league with the chance to become a hybrid of Rudy Gobert and Kevin Durant, combining game-changing paint protection with unstoppable shot-creation ability that allows him to score from all three levels of the floor. Is it guaranteed the 19-year-old reaches that surreal peak? No way.

Wembanyama’s jumper is still improving, and injuries have already prevented him from completing full seasons before entering the NBA. Just the specter of him hitting that ceiling makes Wembanyama an easy choice for the top pick in 2023, though, with a likely All-Star floor—not to mention a career highlight reel unlike any the league has ever seen.