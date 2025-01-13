The Los Angeles Lakers have seen games against the Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs postponed as a result of the wildfires that have ravaged the area. Now, the Spurs will be one of the first teams to take part in a Los Angeles sporting event since the wildfires started, and Harrison Barnes has delivered a message.

“It's obviously a tough situation,” Barnes said while speaking of the tragic events in Los Angeles. “Prayers for all the people affected in this L.A. area with the fires.”

The Silver and Black have been in the “City of Angels” since Thursday, so they have seen the devastation caused by these wildfires. San Antonio has not played since falling 121-105 in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Upon arriving in Los Angeles for the first game of a scheduled back-to-back scenario vs. the Lakers, the Spurs had to change the hotel in which they were staying in order to create a greater distance from the wildfires. A team spokesperson said the move came as a result of “precautionary safety reasons.”

Spurs in midst of Los Angeles wildfire drama

The NBA announced the day before San Antonio's scheduled Jan. 11 game against the Lakers that this game would be postponed. Due to there being no game on Saturday, the Spurs instead focused on practicing more and fine-tuning their craft. In the aftermath of this workout, Barnes acknowledged their metaphoric umbrella.

“A lot of people lost homes, have been displaced, have been affected by it,” Barnes said. “We want to see the community come back together.”

At the time, the Spurs spokesman said it was a “fluid situation” for the team in Los Angeles and that a decision had not been made regarding their game against the Lakers that was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 13. There was still no word on this game after the Spurs wrapped up another practice on Sunday.

Throughout the weekend, acting head coach Mitch Johnson, who has stepped up for Gregg Popovich as the legendary coach continues to recover from his stroke, praised the team for their perspective during this time of uncertainty.

“They've been very understanding,” Johnson stated. “We pale in comparison to what's really going on out here.”

The Spurs received word on Sunday afternoon that the NBA would follow through with the schedule as is. This will be San Antonio's first game since Wednesday's loss in Milwaukee.

After a stretch in which the Spurs had nearly defeated some of the league's top teams and pulled off some impressive wins, this setback against the Bucks stung because it marked San Antonio's first lackluster performance in several weeks.

In that way, getting back on the court could prove therapeutic for the Spurs.

“It's a blessing. Sports is one of those things where we're able to get away, we're able to unwind,” Barnes continued. “Hopefully, we'll be able to play this game or a game at some point in time. We're extremely blessed and privileged to be in this situation.”

Fans in Los Angeles will have a couple of options as they get their taste of sports in the city since the fires.

The Los Angeles Clippers also had a game against the Hornets moved to a future date. And like the Lakers, the Clippers will follow through with a game on Monday night against the Miami Heat.

All is set for the Spurs' showdown with the Lakers on Monday, as the team will head home to prepare for the Memphis Grizzlies shortly after.