Patrick Beverly shared his honest take on the Spurs player most likely to follow a Kawhi Leonard career arc going forward.

The San Antonio Spurs are a work in progress so far during the 2023-2024 season, an exciting blend of young stars and a veteran, proven championship coach in Gregg Popovich.

Recently one of the Spurs' most promising young stars, Jeremy Sochan, dropped a NSFW take on his new role with the Spurs. Another Spurs sidekick to Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell, was lauded for his supporting role alongside the former number one overall pick.

On Saturday, November 11, NBA defensive wizard Patrick Beverly dropped a NSFW take of his own on Sochan, the talented Spurs forward currently averaging nearly 10 points per game at age 20.

“Every blue moon like, you get a superstar out of nowhere,” Beverly said about Sochan, comparing his potential rise to that of Spurs legend Kawhi Leonard.

“He gives me elite player vibes,” Beverly said, praising Sochan for his toughness, persistence and talent.

Patrick Beverley sees the potential in Jeremy Sochan👀 This is the BEST Sochan take I've seen so far pic.twitter.com/3oAJ2vyYY1 — Spurs Culture (@SpursCulture) November 11, 2023

“To be honest, it was tough seeing Jeremy at times when he turned (bad) and could not facilitate, same as Tre,” one fan said in response on X about the Spurs forward.

“But he's asked to wear so many hats this season. He has improved in many ways compared to last season. He's a no nonsense-IDGAF-to-you-all attitude.. He is rising!”

Another fan did not seem nearly as sold as Beverly on Sochan's potential, especially at the point guard position.

“This is how far we’ve fallen, we’re relying on Patrick Beverley for hope on the Sochan experiment. He’s not a PG and we shouldn’t be wasting time experimenting. Start Tre Jones and let’s take it from there.”

The Spurs are 3-6 in the Southwest Division and have been led by Wembanyama, Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Zach Collins in scoring.

Sochan ranks fifth on the team in scoring, 1.1 points ahead of Jones in 1.2 more minutes per game.

Another fan had a message for anyone who doubts the former Spurs first rounder out of Baylor.