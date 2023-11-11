Gregg Popovich and the Spurs are trying Jeremy Sochan out as the point guard, but the young star is having trouble adjusting.

The San Antonio Spurs are in the midst of major changes after the last few years have seen them rehaul their team's talent. Victor Wembanyama headlines the Spurs' lineup of promising young players; however, Jeremy Sochan plays a vital role on the team too. Sochan provided strong insight into Gregg Popovich's experiment of playing the young forward at point guard.

Jeremy Sochan says playing point guard for the Spurs is challenging

Sochan had this to say about his emerging role with San Antonio:

“There have been moments where it's like, ‘Yo, I don't want to'…It's like [expletive] this [role]…It is the first time I have ever played point guard in my life,” Sochan asserted, per Jeff McDonald.

Sochan feels uncomfortable playing in the new role; however, he is embracing the opportunity. The 20-year-old had a productive showing in the Spurs' In-Season Tournament Game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The new starting PG totaled 14 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in the loss. Sochan's play at the guard spot allows San Antonio to boast a bigger lineup. In addition, relieving Tre Jones to the backup spot could allow him to thrive more.

Jones' brother Tyus Jones has been one of the most productive backup point guards in the NBA. Perhaps he can follow the same model for similar success.

San Antonio is looking for a spark after starting the season 3-6. Victor Wembanyama is showing glimpses of his generational talent, but the team needs to be cohesive to rack up more wins.

Jeremy Sochan will continue to get valuable experience as the young Spurs team grows together.