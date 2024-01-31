Victor Wembanyama's new teacher goes by the name of Jamal Crawford.

Victor Wembanyama is already a freak of nature just by his stature. San Antonio Spurs fans know that the sky is his limit when it comes to developing with Gregg Popovich but his skills have been on display recently. He has a lot in his bag and it might only get better from here. Jamal Crawford promised to teach him his secret move when he busted out the shamgod against the Minnesota Timberwolves, via NBA on TNT.

“If you pull that out [the double behind the back shake-and-bake], I may have to show you the extended version. I have never shown that to anybody but I will hand that gift to you because you can do it. You will take it to the masses. Congrats, my brother,” Jamal Crawford said gleefully to the Spurs rookie.

Victor Wembanyama's bag was on display when he went up against the tough Timberwolves defense. Not only did he use one of the hardest maneuvers to master in the sport but he also did it against one of the best defenders of all time, Rudy Gobert. With Crawford's offer, his skills will only get better over time.

Gregg Popovich is still limiting the Spurs rookie's playing time but he continues to deliver. Wembanyama had 23 points while dropping six assists in their win over the Timberwolves. He also rounded the night out with 10 rebounds for a double-double in just 30 minutes of action.

With a lot of people outside the Spurs system helping him, he will surely be a once-in-a-generation type of talent.