Victor Wembanyama has an honorable challenge for Connor Bedard.

In late December, San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama met up with Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard in a superstar meeting. Both rookies were the No. 1 overall draft picks in their respective leagues, the NBA and NHL. An interesting quote from their interaction has come to light.

The Spurs rookie shared his aspirations for Connor Bedard

On Dec. 20th, Victor Wembanyama traveled to Chicago and met Bedard at Fifth Third Arena, the Blackhawks' practice facility. The stars discussed their experiences as top prospects and had some friendly competition.

The conversation pivoted towards why each star chose their respective numbers. Webanyama took No. 1 since the Spurs chose him at that position in the draft. Meanwhile, Bedard took No. 98 because no one in the NHL had the number at the time.

Wembanyama then offered Bedard this lofty, inspiring goal:

“The goal is to make your number legendary, you know. People, when they see No. 98, they'll think of you,” Wembanyama told Bedard, per NHL.com.

The Blackhawks star has already begun to etch his name into NHL history books. For starters, Bedard became the youngest player in NHL history to earn an All-Star game selection. He continues to break franchise records and entertain fans at an unrivaled level.

Wembanyama wants to make a name for himself as well. The Spurs rookie will participate in the 2024 NBA Rising Stars game. He is averaging an impressive 20.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game.

All in all, Bedard and Wembanyama gained exceptional insight from each other. The 2023 No. 1 draft picks have a bright future.