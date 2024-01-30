This is a loaded Rising Stars Challenge!

San Antonio Spurs rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama is headed to All-Star Weekend. Whether he'll play in the main event will be revealed later in the week, but if nothing else, he's been chosen to participate in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge. The 7-foot-4 generational talent is one of 28 players who are either rookies, in their second season, or in the G League who will have the spotlight shine on them during this showcase.

The Rising Stars Challenge is a mini-tournament that consists of rookies, “sophomores,” and G League players. It is meant to put the next generation of talent on notice early on in their careers.

It should be no surprise to see Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat) joining Wembanyama in this specticle All-Star Weekend, especially seeing as they are in the running for Rookie of the Year. Bilal Coulibaly (Washington Wizards), Keyonte George (Utah Jazz), Jordan Hawkins (New Orleans Pelicans), Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers), Dereck Lively II (Dallas Mavericks), Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets), Brandin Podziemski (Golden State Warriors), and Cason Wallace (Oklahoma City Thunder) are the other eight rookies partaking in the Rising Starts Challenge.

Wembanyama is currently averaging 20.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game in a rookie season that just saw him turn 20 years old earlier this month. The top overall pick in this past June's draft is the biggest draw in a field that features some of the game's best young talents.

The second-year players picked for the event include: Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Dyson Daniels (New Orleans Pelicans), Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons), Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons), Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz), Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers), Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings), Shaedon Sharpe (Portland Trail Blazers), Jabari Smith, Jr. (Houston Rockets), and Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder).

Izan Almansa (G League Ignite), Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite), Ron Holland (G League Ignite), Mac McClung (Osceola Magic), Tyler Smith (G League Ignite), Alondes Williams (Sioux Falls Skyforce), and Oscar Tshiebwe (Indiana Mad Ants) are the seven G League invitees to this year's event during All-Star Weekend. Tshiebwe currently has a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers.

The four-team, three-game tournament starts on Friday, February 16 at 9:00 p.m. ET in Indianapolis, Indiana.