Victor Wembanyama created an incredible highlight against Mitchell Robinson during the San Antonio Spurs' NBA Cup Championship Game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

Wembanyama is going through the third season of his career. Following a hot start to the campaign, he made his grand return to the court on Dec. 13 following a month-long absence due to a calf strain injury. He came off the bench in the Spurs' semifinal win over the NBA-best Oklahoma City Thunder, reaching the NBA Cup final for the first time in franchise history.

Wembanyama made sure to keep the highlights coming. That was certainly the case with his highlight against Robinson in the second quarter. The Spurs big man caught the ball inside the arc as he pulled up for the jumper over the Knicks center. It was clear that Robinson wasn't going to block it with how quick Wembanyama went up for the mid-range bucket.

Wemby puts the middy where no one can reach it 👆pic.twitter.com/sWEXqifhKo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 17, 2025

How Victor Wembanyama, Spurs played 1st half vs. Knicks

It was an impressive highlight for Victor Wembanyama to pull off against Mitchell Robinson, helping the Spurs take a 61-59 lead at halftime.

Both teams exchanged blows throughout the course of the first half. San Antonio had a 30-28 edge after the opening quarter, but New York refused to back down by scoring 31 in the second period.

Two players scored in double-digits for San Antonio in the first half. Devin Vassell led the way with 12 points and two rebounds on 4-of-9 shooting from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc. Luke Kornet came next with 10 points and five rebounds. Meanwhile, Wembanyama provided four points, four rebounds and a block.

Following their NBA Cup finale against the Knicks, the Spurs will resume regular-season play at home. They host the Washington Wizards on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.