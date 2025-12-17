The San Antonio Spurs are coming. They are playing with so much swagger and so much confidence that there is no telling at this point just how far they can go this season. For now, the most pressing matter in front of them is winning the NBA Cup, as they are competing against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night for the right to claim the first available team silverware this season.

Coming off an impressive win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the semifinal of the competition, the Spurs have so much belief that they can defeat any team that comes their way. They certainly can if they keep up their impressive two-way play.

On one such sequence in the second quarter, the Spurs showed how to turn defense into offense with the snap of a finger. Victor Wembanyama swiped an inbounds pass to Josh Hart and he immediately threw it to a streaking Stephon Castle, who then threw down an emphatic two-handed slam over the late contest of Jordan Clarkson.

The Spurs are picking up momentum with Wemby on defense leading to a Stephon Castle jam 👏pic.twitter.com/GFSPJ9VRVs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 17, 2025

The Spurs' young core is arriving at the grandest stage, and they are showing that there are no lights too bright for them, even at such an early juncture at their careers.

Article Continues Below

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs look to walk the talk

Wembanyama is becoming a more polarizing figure on social media these days with his comments in the aftermath of the Spurs' triumph over the Thunder in the NBA Cup semifinal. Some are saying that he's talking way too much smack for someone who hasn't accomplished a whole lot in his career quite yet.

But Wembanyama is speaking from a place of supreme confidence, and it's not like he doesn't have the talent to back up his words. The Spurs are feeding off of the players' belief in one another, and it is showing in the way they're performing on the hardwood.