The Spurs forward helped himself.

The San Antonio Spurs fell to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night in a game that saw an amazing hustle play from Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan.

The Spurs sophomore went running out of bounds to try and save the ball and ended up sprawled out several rows deep in among the spectators. As a reward for his risky play, Sochan went ahead and helped himself to a fan's popcorn:

Jeremy Sochan ate some popcorn after falling into the stands 😂pic.twitter.com/GrDFnJi5Rm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 8, 2024

We'd have to think that the fan who's popcorn Sochan nabbed didn't mind. Afterall, that gives them a story that they can tell for the rest of their life.

In the game, Sochan had six points, five rebounds, and three assists for the Spurs.

Last week, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich bemoaned the fact that Sochan wasn't named to the NBA Rising Stars roster.

“I don't know who chooses these things or what the criteria are, anything like that. But he's been great for us. He's been a two-way player, which are very few and far between in this league. He's played well in the defensive end, the offensive end. He's really grown. Nobody would've believed he'd shoot the three the way he's shooting it right now. So, I think he should be there,” Popovich said.

It's certainly helped Sochan to move back to his natural role as a forward, after being used as a primary ball-handler in the Spurs' offense earlier this year.

Through 50 games for the Spurs this season, Sochan is averaging 11.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 0.02 bites of a courtside fan's popcorn per game.