Jeremy Sochan may have been in the NBA Rising Stars Game if not for the Great PG Experiment of 2023.

The San Antonio Spurs attempt at playing natural forward Jeremy Sochan at point guard probably cost the Spurs wins to start the season, and Sochan thinks that is at least partly responsible for keeping him out of the 2024 NBA Rising Stars game.

“I feel like at the start of the season there was a lot of experiments. Just doing what's best for the team. You know, there's reasons why I shouldn't have but it is what it is,” Sochan said.

To begin the year, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich labeled playing the former Baylor Bear at the point an “experiment.”

Sochan struggled with the move, both on and off the court. The offensive versatility he flashed last year when he did make the NBA Rising Stars game didn't translate in the switch.

Publicly, he admitted frustration with playing the “one,” as it's known in basketball jargon, for the first time in his career. The Spurs went 3-15 through November to start the Victor Wembanyama era.

Extended thoughts on Jeremy Sochan not making Rising Stars game

Jeremy Sochan spoke at length about not getting a ‘Sophomore' nod to what's become an All-Star Weekend staple.

“Good question. I feel like there's reasons why I didn't get invited,” Sochan began. “There's reasons I should've. At the end of the day, it is what it is. It's a second-year accolade that I didn't get. In my eyes, there's way more that I want to achieve and it's just time to prove it. Just got to carry on”

Teammate Devin Vassell admitted earlier in the day that when he didn't get invited to the NBA Rising Stars game his second season, he used it as motivation. Sochan won't be doing the same.

“Of course, there's feelings toward it. That's not what I want. That's not what I want. So, not really,” the Spurs fifth leading scorer said.

“I don't know who chooses these things or what the criteria are or anything like that but he's been great for us,” Popovich said before Wednesday's 108-98 loss to the Orlando Magic. “He's been a two-way player, which are very far and few between in this league. He's played well at the defensive end, the offensive end. He's really grown. Nobody would've believed that he'd shoot a three the way he's shooting it right now. I think he should be there.”

Sochan scored 18 points Wednesday in his first game since Rising Stars selections were revealed. He was asked if being left off the roster had anything to do with his nine quick points.

“I wouldn't say that. I just want to compete and be better than last game,” Sochan answered. “I've still got a way to go, just improving and learning every day.”

“Obviously, he's trying hard. Everybody tries hard but he goes too fast sometimes and we've just got to get him to slow down a little bit,” his Hall of Fame head coach shared. “He gets rolling and skips a few steps in there. He's an aggressive kind of player but I think when he learns a little bit more about pace, meaning you don't have to be at full tilt the entire time, he'll make some better plays sometimes. He was wonderful.”

Sochan is averaging 11.7 points per game and shooting the three-pointer at a 37.3% clip. His scoring has increased as he continues to familiarize himself with last year's role. He scored 31 points in a January 26 game and has enjoyed two other 20-plus point outings since mid January. The second year forward is also the Spurs best perimeter defender.