Published November 15, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The San Antonio Spurs entered their Monday night clash against the struggling Golden State Warriors with a better-than-expected 6-7 record, thanks in large part to the huge strides Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell have made. However, the Spurs were hit with a reality check after they were blown out by Stephen Curry and the defending champions, 132-95, despite being on the second night of a back-to-back.

Rookie forward Jeremy Sochan, who has only played in 13 games during his brief professional career thus far, saw firsthand the habits and the effort needed to compete at the highest level.

Despite the loss, the 19-year old knows that he and the rest of the Spurs could stand to learn a lot from the way the Warriors handle their business on a nightly basis, even if they haven’t gotten off to the best of starts during the new campaign.

“I think just looking at the other team, the way they play; defensively, offensively, they won a championship last year. So I think just learning from them, the way they move off the ball is crazy, they’re fast, and then defensively as well they’re always talking, playing with a lot of energy, helping each other. So I think there’s a lot to learn,” Sochan said, per KENS5.

The ninth pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, Jeremy Sochan is showing so much poise despite being as young as he is. Under the tutelage of five-time NBA champion Gregg Popovich, Sochan should be well-positioned to learn the ins and outs of what makes a championship roster.

Sochan even started at the point during the Spurs’ loss to the Warriors, a clear show of faith from the coaching staff in the young forward’s versatility.

The 19-year old’s development will be crucial to the Spurs’ hopes of regaining their status as contenders in the years to come. And with Sochan showing his willingness to learn from such a dispiriting defeat, that time may come sooner than expected.