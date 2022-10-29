Joshua Primo’s sudden release from Spurs has NBA Twitter going bonkers

The San Antonio Spurs’ decision to release Joshua Primo just over a year after making him a lottery pick has the whole NBA Twitter going bonkers in confusion. Just what the hell happened?

Primo, who was selected 12th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, was suddenly waived by the Spurs on Friday afternoon. It came as a shock to the whole NBA since not only is he 19 years old and developing nicely for San Antonio, but the team also recently exercised their team option on him for his third year in 2023-24.

San Antonio looked committed and excited to making Primo a big part of their future, until they weren’t. Even media personalities like Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Marc J. Spears of Undefeated couldn’t help but point out the odd nature of the decision.

“Josh Primo was the youngest player in the 2021 NBA Draft when selected 12th to the Spurs. His on-court development absolutely had the organization excited about his NBA future. Waiving Primo so abruptly without explanation is fairly unprecedented — and jarring,” Woj wrote.

Spears added: “Josh Primo is a great young talent. Scores easy. Just 19 years old. Spurs had been developing this kid. The small market Spurs don’t just drop a player like that unless something detrimental happened off the court. Not sure what. Coach Pop declined comment. Very odd situation.”

Like Woj and Spears, a lot of fans are also pointing out how Joshua Primo might have committed a serious violation off the court that led to his release. After all, the Spurs didn’t even suspend him or imposed discipline on him and instead cut him right off the bat.

“Joshua Primo being waived by the Spurs is so left field. Was totally not expecting this,” one Twitter user commented. Another fan said, “Whatever Joshua Primo did to get waived … damn … Pop wanted nothing to do with further commenting on it.”

“Joshua Primo has to have done something that isn’t being talked abt. 19 year old sophomores don’t get waived for absolutely no reason,” one other shocked NBA fan shared.

Primo is averaging 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this 2022-23 season. It remains to be seen what will happen to him next, though he is eligible to be claimed off waivers. Nonetheless, the shocking nature of his release might have some NBA teams cautious about taking him.

Here are some other reactions to the news from around NBA Twitter:

