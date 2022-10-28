The San Antonio Spurs face off against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, but they will be one man short ahead of their matchup against Zach LaVine and Co. This is after San Antonio made the shocking decision to waive Josh Primo from the squad less than an hour before Friday’s contest.

NBA guru Shams Charania of The Athletic first broke the news on Twitter, and he too was clearly shocked by these developments:

“Stunning release of Josh Primo, the Spurs’ No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft,” Shams wrote in his tweet.

The Spurs have already released an official statement on this very unexpected development, but no details were revealed about the reason behind the release:

“It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” said Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford.

This is a very unusual situation considering how Primo was considered as one of the rebuilding Spurs’ top young talents. He hasn’t exactly been lighting it up for San Antonio, but there’s no denying that this 19-year-old kid has a ton of potential.

According to NBA insider Marc J. Spears of ESPN, this shocking turn of events have led him to believe that there’s more to this situation than what’s on the surface.

Josh Primo is a great young talent. Scores easy. Just 19 years old. Spurs had been developing this kid. The small market Spurs don’t just drop a player like that unless something detrimental happened off the court. Not sure what. Coach Pop declined comment. Very odd situation. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) October 28, 2022

As Spears implied, the Spurs would not make such a drastic decision without basis. Something must have happened recently that caused them to take such extreme measures.

It is also worth noting that San Antonio just exercised the third-year option (2023-24 season) for Josh Primo two weeks ago.