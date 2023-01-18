The San Antonio Spurs are lacking for many bright spots this season. Despite the tough first couple months, Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson has shown to have the ability to be a breakout star in the NBA at times. One of those times was Tuesday night when he absolutely dominated the Brooklyn Nets in a 106-98 win.

Johnson finished with 36 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. In doing so, he shockingly became the first Spurs player to record those stats or better since David Robinson, according to StatMuse.

It’s crazy to think that all-time legend Tim Duncan never accomplished that feat. But apparently on the days he was a monster offensively, he happened to have not recorded four steals that game.

Of course, The Nets were without their superstar, Kevin Durant, who is dealing with a knee injury. Since going down last week against the Miami Heat, the Nets have lost all three games.

Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan had a solid night, scoring 16 points to go with four rebounds, two assists and two steals in the win. 11 different San Antonio players got onto the scoresheet Tuesday night. But it was Johnson who had the banner night.

Keldon Johnson has been a bit inconsistent in his fourth season with the Spurs. He began the season on fire, helping San Antonio to a surprising 5-2 start. However, the wheels quickly fell off as the Spurs then lost 16 of their next 17 games. Johnson struggled with his shot mightily during that stretch. For the season, he is averaging 21.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game this season on 42 percent shooting.

The Spurs have one of the worst records in the league. It certainly has not helped that Devin Vassell is out of the lineup.