It's confirmed. Victor Wembanyama is him.

The San Antonio Spurs rookie is off to a promising start to begin his NBA career, showing well in preseason and then having a solid regular season debut a couple of nights ago. While there's no question Wemby will have a bit of growing pains as he gets used to the Association, his rare skillset has been on full display.

Example No. 1: Friday evening against the Houston Rockets. With six minutes left in the fourth quarter, the big man received a Cedi Osman pass in the post and proceeded to pull off a ridiculous spin move on Jabari Smith Jr before throwing down a nasty reverse dunk.

This is simply unfair:

This is exactly why there's so much hype around Victor Wembanyama. There are virtually no players well over seven feet who can handle the rock with such skill and then spin on a dime and slam the basketball. Oh, but it gets better. A few minutes later, Wemby made Smith Jr's life a living nightmare with not one but two blocks:

As we've all heard many times before, Victor Wembanyama is a once-in-a-generation talent who is surely going to be a franchise-altering player for the Spurs. What better coach to develop under than Gregg Popovich, too? Better days are undoubtedly ahead for this organization. With time, of course.

Wemby will have a couple of interesting tests ahead as San Antonio heads to California to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday before a pair of games against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. We'll all want to see KD guard Wembanyama, that's for sure.