Even Jalen Duren was amazed at how much of a physical anomaly Victor Wembanyama is.

The Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs engaged in a battle of two of the worst teams in the association on Wednesday night. Both teams have struggled for most of the 2023-24 season, but there is one key difference between the two teams as they embrace their respective rebuilding processes head-on: one team has Victor Wembanyama, and the other doesn't.

Now, this doesn't mean that the Pistons don't have promising young players of their own. Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Jalen Duren certainly qualify as players who could help usher in the next era of competitive basketball in Detroit. But even Duren would tell you how different Wembanyama is from the rest given how well-rounded his skillset is for his size, making him an anomaly even in a league filled with them.

“It's unique, he's unique. He's tall and skilled and he's constantly moving. The way he moves on the court, he never stays still. That's probably the hardest thing. Once you get close to the rim, he's looking at the rim. […] He's about as tall as the basket, so the best thing you can do is move him away,” Duren said, per Paul Garcia of Project Spurs.

Indeed, Victor Wembanyama's size is what makes him perhaps the most hyped-up prospect of all time. At 7'4, the Spurs rookie shows ballhandling skills that could become devastating once he reaches full maturity, and to top it all off, he moves his feet quickly, mobile enough to help contain the perimeter while being a headache to score on near the basket.

Against Jalen Duren and the Pistons, there was simply no stopping Wembanyama. Wembanyama flexed his all-around game, culminating in one of the best games of his career, a triple-double with no turnovers, which was a historic outing in its own right.

Duren is not a small guy; he is a 6'10 big man who is listed at 250 lbs., and his leaping ability allows him to tower over peers of a similar physical stature. But the Spurs rookie is simply different gravy. The Pistons center is giving up six inches to Wembanyama, and he can do his damage both on the interior and perimeter, leaving Detroit helpless during their 130-108 loss on Wednesday night.