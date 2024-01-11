The future is now for Victor Wembanyama.

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama can do it all on the court. With his absurd blend of size, length, athleticism, and court awareness, it's not hard to imagine him pulling off just about any kind of play. Take for example this exceptional, Tom Brady-esque touchdown pass to Jeremy Sochan early in Wednesday night's game road game against the Detroit Pistons.

Victor Wembanyama with the FULL COURT DIME 💰pic.twitter.com/TAHcAwa0xV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 11, 2024

Is there anything the Spurs' rookie sensation can't do?

It will still take some time before Wembanyama fully realizes his potential in the NBA, but even though he's still ways from reaching the ceiling, he's already leaving fans and experts stunned on an almost nightly basis with a steady flow of highlights.

Victory Wembanyama, a gift that keeps on giving for the Spurs

Wembanyama, selected first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Spurs, entered the Pistons game leading San Antonio this season in points (19.3) and rebounds (10.1) per game. He is also the top shot-blocker in the entire NBA with 3.3 swats per contest. Again, Wemby is still just a rookie.

The Spurs are still in the process of rounding into form with Wembanyama as the undisputed franchise cornerstone, but with plays like that crazy dime against the Pistons, it's easy to see why San Antonio is feeling great about its chances of reclaiming its throne in the NBA in the future.

After dealing with the Pistons, Wembanyama and the Spurs will fly back home for a date with the Charlotte Hornets on Friday before facing off against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.